China believes APEC platform crucial — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, September 18. /TASS/. China believes the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) platform is a very important mechanism for multilateral economic cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"First of all, China thinks APEC’s role as a mechanism for multilateral economic cooperation is very important and is ready to work with all sides to promote the meeting scheduled for this year in order to achieve positive results," she said.

At the same time, she refrained from commenting on China’s participation in the summit, which will be held in San Francisco in November. "As for China’s participation in this meeting, as soon as we have any information, it will immediately be made public," she stressed.