Russian aerobatic teams perform stunts as Fleet 2026 naval show opens in Kronstadt

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. The Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show has opened in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) with a flyover of Strizhi (Swifts) and Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams performing stunts in the air, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The naval show’s opening was attended by Russian Presidential Aide, Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev, Head of the Presidential Directorate for National Maritime Policy Sergey Vakhrukov, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, Navy Commander-in-Chief Fleet Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Albert Karimov.

"I am confident that this venue is not simply for discussions and the possibility to see new technologies. I am convinced that this is the venue that will allow us and our partners to jointly resolve security issues far beyond the boundaries of our countries," the Russian Navy chief said at the opening ceremony.

The Fleet 2026 maritime defense exhibition began with a spectacular show by the Strizhi and Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic teams of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which performed Nesterov’s loop and other stunts in the air. Also, the Admiralty band performed for the maritime defense show’s guests.

The Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show is running on the site of the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum in Kronstadt on June 10-14. The maritime defense show brings together representatives of the Navy and the government, major enterprises and leading experts in this sector. Foreign delegations from friendly countries are expected to attend the Fleet 2026 naval exhibition.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show.