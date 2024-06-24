Ukraine sanctions 367 entities including VTB, Rusal, Alrosa

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed two decrees to impose sanctions on 367 legal entities, mostly from Russia, according to copies of the decrees published on the presidential website.

The decrees enact decisions that were made by the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council on June 24.

The entities include subsidiaries of Gazprom and Sberbank, VTB, the airlines Red Wings and Alrosa, the steelmaker Rusal, and the fertilizer producer Uralchem. The list also covers various transportation, logistics, construction, insurance, manufacturing companies; research and educational institutions; and resorts. Many of the entities are registered in Crimea. One is registered in the UK.

The sanctions are imposed for a period of 10 years and include such measures as the freezing of assets and the ban on transferring capital outside Ukraine.