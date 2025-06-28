Explosion kills at least 16 people in northwestern Pakistan

NEW DELHI, June 28. /TASS/. At least 16 people were killed and 29 injured in a suicide bombing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, AFP news agency reported quoting local administration and security service officials as saying.

"A suicide bomber drove a car packed with explosives into a convoy of soldiers," an administration official told the agency.

Earlier AFP said there were 13 dead and 29 injured.

According to a police source, the explosion also caused the collapse of a roof of two houses, injuring six children.