Kiev regime sees continued war as security guarantee in itself — Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky sees ongoing war as a de facto security guarantee, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The West is now in hysterics: Zelensky states that they will not leave the Donetsk Region – and this is a part of his security guarantees. It means that he sees war itself as a security guarantee," Lavrov said.

"The West tells him that the most important thing now is to stop the fighting, just freeze where everyone is, and provide Ukraine with security guarantees, including, as the French and British dream, intentions to deploy some multinational stabilization forces [on Ukrainian territory]," he said.

"It all means only one thing – they want to provide the Nazi regime with security guarantees," Lavrov added.