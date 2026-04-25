No talks with US delegates planned during Araghchi’s visit to Pakistan — Iranian diplomat

DOHA, April 25. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has no plans of meeting with US delegates during his visit to Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan," he wrote on the X social network.

Baghaei said that Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation for ending the conflict in the Middle East.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on Friday that direct talks between the American and Iranian delegations in Islamabad would take place on April 27. White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad on Saturday, April 25, "to hear the Iranians out."