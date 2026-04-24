Bank of Russia cuts key rate by 50 basis points to 14.5% per annum

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has cut its key rate by 50 basis points (bp) to 14.5% per annum. Domestic demand dynamics have approached the capacity for supply expansion, while sustainable price growth indicators are not yet declining, the regulator stated in a press release following its board of directors meeting.

"On April 24, 2026, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 14.50% per annum. Domestic demand dynamics have roughly corresponded to the economy’s capacity to ramp up supply of goods and services. However, measures of underlying price growth have not yet decreased and remain in the range of 4-5% in annualized terms, as estimated by the Bank of Russia. There is still significant uncertainty regarding the external environment and fiscal policy parameters," the Central Bank said.

The regulator noted that it would assess the need for further key rate cuts at its upcoming meetings, depending on the sustainability of the inflation slowdown, the dynamics of inflation expectations, and the analysis of risks posed by external and domestic conditions.