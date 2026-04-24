Russia, Serbia set goal to reach trade turnover of 2022 in coming years — Serbian minister

BELGRADE, April 24. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia have set a goal of reaching the 2022 level of $4.3 billion in bilateral trade in the coming years, Nenad Popovic, Serbian Minister without Portfolio in charge of international economic cooperation, announced.

"Last year, our trade turnover amounted to $2.3 billion, and this year, according to statistics for the first two months (January-February), it reached $420 million, which represents a slight increase compared to last year. Considering the enormous, truly unprecedented logistical challenges associated with the sanctions imposed on Russia, we consider this result truly outstanding, and we have set ourselves the goal of achieving a historic figure in the coming years, which in 2022 amounted to $4.3 billion," Popovic said after a meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee.

The 21st meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation was held in Belgrade on Friday.

Following the meeting, Russia and Serbia signed an economic cooperation program through 2031 in the fields of energy, transport, agriculture, space, and low-carbon development.