Europeans, Zelensky want to knock Americans off Anchorage course — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky want the Americans to move away from the course that was outlined in Anchorage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We value the fact that given the specifics of its actions, the United States holds this stance: publicly outlining the root causes (in a sense that is close to the actual root causes) and, most importantly, taking concrete action - no NATO involvement and the understandings that were reached during the Alaska meeting," he said at a meeting with representatives of Russian non-governmental organizations.

"We will soon be marking the first anniversary of the Anchorage meeting. Over this period, the Europeans, and you've got to give it to them for being so audacious, have, together with Zelensky, worked hard to throw the Americans off the course we had set and to continue their schemes to destroy their geopolitical rival," he added.

According to Lavrov, the West is encouraging the Zelensky regime to uproot everything Russian in the Ukrainian canonical Orthodox Church.

"This is also part of aggression against us, against Russia as a civilization," Lavrov noted. "This is why the West is using this Nazi regime. When they tell us: let's figure this Donbass thing out, maybe they will persuade Zelensky or, maybe, Russia will concede, and then everything will be all right. It will never be all right."

The West, in his words, has said openly that it is working on security guarantees to the regime that is seen as a long-term threat to Russia and will be used to stage new military ventures. "They have declared that this will begin in 2029-2030," he added.