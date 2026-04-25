No ready-made solutions for implementing AI in higher education yet — minister

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Education and Science does not yet have any ready-made solutions for implementing artificial intelligence in the higher education system, but there is an understanding that this is inevitable. The goal is to collect best practices and scale them up across the entire system, said Russia’s Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov.

"Regarding artificial intelligence, one thing is clear: we don't yet have ready-made solutions. There's no conviction, only an understanding, that AI will inevitably enter the higher education system and change many things. But it's good that we're doing this work, because the more and better we work intellectually, the faster these solutions, consolidated for the entire system, will emerge. There are still courageous people, there are those who don't stay idle, and, of course, such practices exist today at a number of universities, but our task is to do this properly and meaningfully and scale these sound practices across the entire system," Falkov said at the conclusion of the open expert dialogue "Higher Education in the New Technological Era".

The minister noted that there are already leading universities implementing AI, but it's important to prevent imitation during scaling and maintain quality.