Morning drone attack on Yekaterinburg damages 44 apartments

YEKATERINBURG, April 25. /TASS/. Experts have identified damage to 44 apartments following a drone attack on a residential building in Yekaterinburg on the morning of April 25, regional governor Denis Pasler said on his Max channel.

"At the crisis management center, representatives of the relevant regional agencies and departments reported on the progress of efforts to address the aftermath of the UAV attack, which damaged a residential building. <…> I have instructed them to promptly restore the housing and begin work as soon as possible. According to preliminary data, 44 apartments were damaged," the message reads.

According to Pasler, 81 residents were evacuated following the attack, most of whom arranged accommodation on their own.

Experts have found no risk of collapse in the affected building, he added.

"According to the Health Ministry, nine people sought medical assistance. One patient was hospitalized with smoke inhalation. No one sustained physical injuries. Psychologists continue to work with the building’s residents," the governor said.