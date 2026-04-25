At least six Lebanese people killed by Israeli strikes in past day — ministry

BEIRUT, April 25. /TASS/. At least six people lost their lives, and two were wounded as a result of Israeli air raids on populated areas in Lebanon’s southern regions, despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

"Four were killed in air raids on districts of Wadi el-Hujeir and Toulin," the ministry said in its daily bulletin. "One person was killed in Srifa and one in Yater."

The Lebanese Health Ministry’s overall death toll since the conflict escalated on March 2 now stands at 2,491, with another 7,719 wounded.