Russia, Serbia emphasize importance of UNSC-based settlement of Kosovo issue

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Belgrade have underscored the importance of achieving a lasting and equitable resolution to the Kosovo dispute, grounded in UN Security Council Resolution 1244. This stance was articulated in a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry following consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Serbian Secretary of State and deputy foreign ministers.

The statement reaffirmed a mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination, primarily within the framework of the United Nations. Both sides emphasized their dedication to preventing the further sovereignization of Kosovo and to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Serbian population residing in the region. The Foreign Ministry highlighted the necessity of a fair and enduring settlement to the Kosovo issue, rooted in the principles outlined in Resolution 1244.