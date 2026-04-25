Duma speaker thanks DPRK for its assistance in fight against neo-Nazi invaders

PYONGYANG, April 25. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, at a meeting with Jo Yong Won, Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK, expressed gratitude to the Korean people and the country's leadership for their assistance in the fight against neo-Nazi invaders.

"We have arrived on instructions from our President Vladimir Putin, and in this regard, I would like to once again express my gratitude to our Korean colleagues, Comrade Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong Un, and the Korean people for their assistance in the fight against neo-Nazi invaders," Volodin said at the meeting.

He stated that Russia will cherish the memory of the fallen Korean soldiers.

Volodin noted that, at the initiative of Chairman of State Affairs Commission Kim Jong Un, a Museum of Military Exploits of the Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation, as well as a memorial complex, have been opened in Pyongyang.

"This is a monument to Russian-Korean brotherhood in arms, developed jointly by specialists from Russia and the DPRK," Volodin said.

In this regard, he also expressed gratitude for the DPRK's careful preservation of the memory of the Soviet soldiers and officers who liberated Korea.

According to the State Duma speaker, amid ever-growing challenges and threats, Russia and the DPRK continue to strengthen cooperation based on the principles of good-neighborliness, trust, and fraternal support. "We rely on the traditions established by previous generations," Volodin emphasized.