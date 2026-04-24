US should respect Russia’s interests for mutually beneficial cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s interests must be taken into account if the United States wants to develop mutually beneficial cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"When our American colleagues tell us: ‘Let us settle Ukraine now (notably, we were ready for that back in Alaska, and now they are becoming hesitant), and look where you can make further concessions, and with this done, we will see colossal economic prospects emerge," he said in an interview with Russia’s Public Television. "And concurrently, we are being squeezed out of all global energy markets."

Later, he predicted, the Americans will say that they want to cooperate with Russia. "But if we are ready to carry out mutually beneficial projects in our territory and give the Americans what they want, our interests are to be taken into account as well. So far, we don't see that that's the case," he added.

"They must respect Russia beyond its riches. This abnormal situation is the return to the time when there were no frameworks of international relations," he noted. "It was stated straight that the United States’ interests prevail over any international agreements.".