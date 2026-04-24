Direct US-Iran talks in Islamabad to be held on April 27 — Axios reporter

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. Direct talks between the American and Iranian delegations in Islamabad will take place on April 27, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing sources.

"Two sources said the meeting between the US envoys and [Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas] Araghchi could take place on Monday, after [businessman Jared] Kushner and [Special US Envoy Steve] Witkoff hold separate bilateral talks with the Pakistani mediators," he wrote on X.

A source said that Araghchi will hold meetings with the Pakistani partners on Saturday and Sunday to discuss resumption of negotiations with the United States.

"A trilateral meeting with the US will be assessed after our meeting with Araghchi," a Pakistani source said.

Araghchi is also scheduled to go with working visits to Oman and Russia, so the time for contacts with the United States has not yet been determined.