Top Iranian diplomat not to meet with US envoys while in Pakistan — agency

TEHRAN, April 24. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi doesn’t plan to meet with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner during his upcoming trip to Pakistan, the Tasnim news agency said.

CNN reported earlier that US President Donald Trump is sending Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan to meet with Araghchi this weekend.

According to the Iranian news agency, the top Iranian diplomat’s visit to Pakistan is not linked with talks with the United States. He is expected to hold consultations with the Pakistani side on issues of bilateral relations and the situation in the region.