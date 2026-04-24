Kiev troops shell DPR five times in past day, four wounded

DONETSK, April 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out five shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, wounding four civilians, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"Five shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Four civilians were reported to have been wounded."

No damage to residential buildings or civilian infrastructure was reported.

In all, five munitions of various types were fired towards the DPR territory in the reported period.