EU knows Russia’s 'red lines' on Ukraine, clarification not needed — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. It is simply ridiculous to talk about Russia clarifying its "red lines" in the Ukrainian settlement to the European Union, as they were made known long ago, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian Public Television.

He drew attention to the statements of some EU figures that "at some stage, not now, later, we will have to talk with Russia to clarify its ‘red lines’ and show it our own."

"This is just not serious," Lavrov pointed out. "To say that they need to clarify our ‘red lines’ is ridiculous. They were identified a long time ago."

Blatant racism without any diplomacy

According to the Russian foreign minister, such EU statements are unbecoming of diplomacy, as they "must be principled and understandable in terms of goals.

"This is not diplomacy at all, but to a certain extent racism, which implies a disdainful attitude towards a partner, in this case, the Russian Federation," Lavrov said.

He added that the conversation with the EU about the "red lines" of the union is "not interesting for Russia at all, because the European Union was an active participant in the agreements on the settlement of the ‘Maidan crisis’ in Ukraine in February 2014, when Germany, France and Poland guaranteed the agreement.

"Those who carried out the coup didn't give a damn about them. They had to swallow it," Lavrov said. "The European Union was also an active participant with its "red lines" of the Minsk agreements of February 2015, approved by the UN Security Council. Then the European Union itself, through former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande, with the support of Pyotr Poroshenko, who signed the Minsk agreements together with the Russian president, declared that they did not want to fulfill anything.

"They said they had lied to us and that Russia had to be fooled. This is exactly what they had in mind to gain time to pump Ukraine with weapons.".