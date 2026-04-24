Fragments of downed drone damage three apartment buildings in Kaluga

KALUGA, April 25. /TASS/. Three apartment buildings in central Russia’s Kaluga were damaged by fragments of a drone that was taken down over the city, but no casualties were reported, regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

"Fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle that was downed tonight inflicted minor damage to roofs of three apartment buildings," he wrote on Max. "There were no casualties."

Shapsha assured that the city administration will provide all possible assistance in repairing the damage.