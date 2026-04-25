Araghchi conveys to Pakistan Tehran's position, comments on US demands — TV

RABAT, April 25. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed to the Pakistani side, which is mediating dialogue between Tehran and Washington, the Islamic Republic’s position on a settlement, as well as its comments on US demands, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, during a meeting in Islamabad with the Pakistani Army chief of staff, Araghchi "outlined Iran's position and [Tehran's] concerns regarding US demands." Reportedly, "issues of cooperation aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region were also discussed" during the meeting.