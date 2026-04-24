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Macron considers US to be unreliable ally

The French president said that "nobody is totally sure that this ally is reliable"

ATHENS, April 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron does not consider Washington to be an absolutely reliable partner.

"Everybody sees that the number one power, the US, could be an ally for certain countries, but this ally is not so much certain," he said during a debate in Athens, Greece, organized by the Kathimerini newspaper.

In his opinion, "nobody is totally sure that this ally is reliable."

Earlier, Macron said during a meeting with students in Nicosia that the United States will stop defending Europe in the long-term perspective.

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United StatesFranceEmmanuel Macron
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