Iran to make no concessions in talks with US — Iranian vice president

TEHRAN, April 24. /TASS/. The United States, having failed to achieve its goals in Iran through military means, is now trying to achieve them at the negotiating table, but Tehran does not intend to make concessions, Iranian Vice President Esmail Saghab Esfahani has stated.

"The enemy has failed to achieve any of its goals <...>. Under such circumstances, it is quite natural for it to request negotiations. The enemy felt like a superpower and got involved in a war that brought no results. It planned to finish military operations in 3-4 days, but found itself in a stalemate. Now it is attempting to achieve at the negotiating table what it could not achieve on the battlefield," he said as quoted by the Iranian government portal.

Esfahani emphasized that his country will not make concessions in the negotiation process. "Iran’s answer is clear: what it did not accept on the battlefield, it will not accept at the negotiating table," he noted.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.