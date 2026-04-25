AI technologies can change people’s beliefs and worldviews — expert

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Modern artificial intelligence technologies pose a major threat to shaping people's agendas and habits, Yury Golovko, development director of Architech AI, the developer of the Kodik platform, has told TASS.

"No technology in history has penetrated everyday life as quickly as artificial intelligence; there has never been a tool that has so skillfully changed beliefs and influenced people's worldviews," Golovko said.

According to him, unlike social media, AI shapes the very architecture of choice, presenting algorithmically filtered options as the only correct decisions in real time, creating the illusion of independence. The expert noted that without constant critical thinking, a person becomes vulnerable to bias, "hallucinations," and manipulation by neural networks. Golovko added that 70% of schoolchildren use neural networks for their studies, and they generally trust the information obtained using AI. The next step, he believes, will be agents that spend and earn money, occupy positions, and perform work for which humans do not yet have names.