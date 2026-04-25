Duma speaker commemorates Soviet soldiers who liberated Korea

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. During a working visit to Pyongyang, Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, laid a wreath at the Liberation Monument dedicated to Soviet soldiers who fought for the liberation of Korea, the Duma’s press service reported.

"State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin paid tribute to the Soviet soldiers who fought for the liberation of Korea from Japanese colonial rule in 1945 by laying a wreath at the Liberation Monument," the statement said.

The Duma speaker also honored the memory of fallen Soviet soldiers and officers with a minute of silence.

Volodin is in North Korea on a working visit. On April 26 in Pyongyang, at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he will take part in the grand opening ceremony of the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats in Overseas Military Operations, dedicated to the courage of Korean soldiers who participated in the liberation of the Kursk Region.