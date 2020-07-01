With 0.79% of ballots counted, nearly 73% of Russians support constitutional amendments

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. With 0.79% of the vote counted, nearly 73% of Russians supported amendments to the country’s Constitution, according to data from the Central Election Commission (CEC).

With all ballots counted, as many as 80.3% of voters supported the amendments in the Chukotka Autonomous Region. A total of 80.2% of voters voted 'yes' in the Jewish Autonomous Region (with 1.9% of the vote counted), 74.02% in the Sakhalin region (with 27.62% of the vote counted), 73.7% in the Primorsky region (with 9.58% of ballots counted), 71.87% in the Khabarovsk region (with 8.67% of the vote counted), 70.49% in the Trans-Baikal region (with 0.43% of the vote counted) and 65.35% in the Sakha region (with 13.66% of the vote counted).

Data from seven regions of the country has been released so far.