Internet blackout in Iran continues for nearly eight weeks - NetBlocks

LONDON, April 24. /TASS/. Internet connectivity in Iran has been almost completely absent for more than 55 days, the international monitoring service NetBlocks reported.

"It's now the 56th day of Iran's internet blackout, with international connectivity severed for over 1320 hours," the service wrote on X. The shutdown is the longest nationwide blackout ever recorded globally.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.