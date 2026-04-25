Australian flags mistakenly hoisted in Washington ahead of King Charles III’s visit — TV

NEW YORK, April 25. /TASS/. Australian flags were mistakenly displayed on the streets of Washington instead of British ones ahead of King Charles III’s visit to the United States, CBC reported.

According to the TV channel, more than 230 flags were placed along the king’s route, at least 15 of which were Australian flags due to an error. They were later replaced with British flags.

The BBC noted that King Charles III is also the head of state of Canada and Australia, according to the constitutions of those countries.

King Charles III will make a state visit to the United States from April 27 to 30. He is expected to address Congress and be received by US President Donald Trump at the White House.