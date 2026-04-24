Lavrov warns Palestinian issue time bomb waiting to explode

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Violent methods in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank of the Jordan River may bury the problem of creating a Palestinian state for some time, only to have it "explode" later down the road, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned.

"Now everyone wants the UN's decision on Palestine to simply be forgotten, to forget about the creation of a Palestinian state. This can work through force, as we have seen in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. This will bury the problem for a while, but it won't go away. It's going to explode anyway. Again, it will be a time bomb," the minister said in an interview with Russian Public Television, the text of which is posted on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

According to Lavrov, "the injustice towards the Palestinians and the numerous UN decisions on the need for two states," of which "only half have been implemented," is widely felt in the Arab world, especially "on the Arab street."

The West Bank of the Jordan River is one of the two parts of the State of Palestine, along with the Gaza Strip. Since 1967, this territory has been under Israeli control. The UN considers the Israeli occupation of this territory and the ongoing construction of Jewish settlements there illegal.