Apartment building damaged in drone attack on Yekaterinburg — governor

YEKATERINBURG, April 25. /TASS/. An apartment building was damaged in a drone attack on Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg, prompting the evacuation of about 50 residents, Governor Denis Pasler said.

"A few minutes ago, Yekaterinburg was attacked by drones. A residential building was damaged. First responders are working on the site," he wrote on Max. "50 people have been evacuated."

The governor said the entire region’s airspace was closed "at all altitudes."

"Air defense systems are in action," he added.

The official urged city residents to stay indoors, and, if outside, to find a proper shelter as quickly as possible.

Later, Pasler issued another statement, saying that six people sought medical assistance in the wake of the attack.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," he wrote on his channel in the Max messenger. "By now, six people sought medical assistance."

One of them was admitted to hospital, the governor said.

The damaged building has been cordoned off by the police, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.