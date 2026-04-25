US president calls journalist ‘vile person of the year’

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump criticized journalist Candace Owens, calling her "vile person of the year" on a photo styled as a cover of the Time magazine.

Earlier, Owens claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, was born male.

"Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe <…> she is an extremely Low IQ individual!" the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

Among other things, the mock cover claims that "Candace Owens lies, lies, lies," and "protects sex offenders."

The journalist has been actively posting videos online, claiming that Brigitte Macron was born male, and, since March 24, has been promoting this information in the US. She made a series of videos headlined 'Becoming Brigitte.' At this point, almost 6 million people are subscribed to her YouTube channel.