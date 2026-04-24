Protracted Iran conflict to be bad for everyone, in every way, Lavrov warns

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. If the Iran conflict drags on, it could have dire consequences for the whole globe, economically and security-wise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned at a meeting with representatives of Russian non-profit organizations.

"To say that the unprovoked aggression of the Americans and Israelis against Iran has seriously destabilized the situation in the Middle East would be an incomplete assessment. Because the situation is currently destabilizing throughout the world, everyone is assessing the prospects for their economic development, energy supply sources, and so on," the minister said.

"Protraction of the conflict (and it appears to be far from over) will have the most negative consequences for the entire international community, for the economic situation of most of humanity, and for global security," Lavrov stressed.

Lavrov noted that international law is currently being flagrantly violated in Iran.

"We observe daily, we are shown literally in real time (in the West - TASS), that in order to maintain their hegemony, to achieve these ill goals, they resort to illegal sanctions, robbery, theft of public funds from other countries, blackmail, threats, and, of course, the use of military force, as we have seen in Venezuela and in Iran at this stage - in flagrant violation of international law," Lavrov said.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.