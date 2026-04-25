Israel attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon — army

TEL AVIV, April 26. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen carried out a series of strikes on southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

According to its statement, the targets of the attack were military infrastructure sites belonging to the Shia group Hezbollah.

"The Israel Defense Forces will continue to operate decisively against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon," the military said.

On April 25, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to carry out powerful strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.