Four people, including two children, injured near Belgorod in Ukrainian drone attack

BELGOROD, April 25. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone targeted a vehicle in Rzhevka, located in the Belgorod Region, resulting in injuries to four civilians, including two children, according to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"In Rzhevka, Shebekino District, four individuals were wounded when an enemy drone struck a passenger vehicle. One man suffered shrapnel wounds to the back, legs, and chest; another victim sustained shrapnel injuries to the back; a 13-year-old boy received a laceration to the leg; and a 12-year-old boy was wounded by shrapnel to the shoulder and back," Gladkov reported on his social media channel. He emphasized that the injured are currently receiving necessary medical treatment.

Additionally, a drone attack targeted an apartment building in Alekseyevka. A balcony caught fire, and firefighters are actively working to extinguish the blaze, the governor added.