Russia’s Supercam S350 drone unveiled in Malaysia as short-range military UAV

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The export version of Russia’s Supercam S350 drone, the flagship product of the Unmanned Systems Group, was presented at the Defense Services Asia 2026 (DSA 2026) international exhibition of arms and military equipment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as a short-range military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Group Yekaterina Zgirovskaya told TASS.

"Due to strong interest in our product as an effective reconnaissance and target-designation platform for rocket and tube artillery, there was a need to obtain specific documentation that would allow the Supercam S350 to be positioned not only as a civilian and dual-use unmanned aerial system, but also as a short-range UAV for military use. It is in this configuration that the export version of the Supercam, the S350M-E, is being presented in Malaysia," said Zgirovskaya.

The spokesperson noted that the Supercam S350 is resistant to adverse weather conditions, high humidity, and high temperatures (up to +45°C), and does not require a runway or additional infrastructure for operation — a clear advantage over Turkish heavy UAVs. The device has combat-proven experience, needs no satellite navigation, and is jamming-proof.