Iran says US must stop threats for talks to resume — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. Iranian negotiators believe that a softening of US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric toward Tehran could help resume negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Iran has informed Pakistan that the US leader's "ending such threats could help convince hard-liners that now is time to restart talks."

The article noted that after consulting with mediators, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi could conclude that a deal with Washington is possible, in which case the parties could meet in the coming days.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump canceled a visit by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran, noting that the trip is "too much time wasted on traveling, too much work." On April 24, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported, citing sources, that direct talks between the US and Iranian delegations would take place on April 27 in Islamabad. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Witkoff and Kushner were scheduled to travel to Islamabad on April 25 to hear the Iranian side’s position.

However, following this announcement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran does not plan to hold meetings with US envoys during Araghchi’s visit to Pakistan. He emphasized that the top Iranian diplomat would only meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials as part of Islamabad’s mediation efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East. On April 25, the Al Hadath TV channel reported that Araghchi had left Islamabad following talks with Pakistani officials.