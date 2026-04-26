Shooting in Washington occurred at hotel where Reagan was shot in 1981 — TV channel

WASHINGTON, April 26. /TASS/. A shooting incident at a White House Correspondents’ Association reception took place at the Hilton Hotel, at the entrance to which an assassination attempt was made on US President Ronald Reagan in 1981, the NBC News TV channel reported.

John Hinckley Jr. opened fire with a revolver at that time, injuring Reagan, his press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy, and a police officer.

Saturday's shooting took place at the Hilton Hotel during a reception hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association. President Donald Trump was in attendance. No one from the US administration was injured. One person was detained, the US Secret Service said.