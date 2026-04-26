Police say Washington shooter was hotel guest

WASHINGTON, April 26. /TASS/. US law enforcement officials believe that the suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association reception at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington was a guest, Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll said at a press conference.

"Preliminary information. We do believe he was a guest here at the hotel," Carroll said, adding that the suspect is undergoing examination at a hospital and did not sustain any gunshot wounds. A police department spokesperson also said that the motive is currently unknown, and that investigators hope to determine who the shooter's target was.

According to Reuters, the shooter was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.

The shooting occurred on Saturday evening in Washington at a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner attended by President Donald Trump. No members of the US administration were injured. One person has been taken into custody, the US Secret Service said.