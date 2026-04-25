MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Koreans who were assisting Russia in the liberation of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian invaders demonstrated that North Korea and Russia are friends and allies, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told the Vesti TV news program.

"They are our true allies. They proved this in practice when they came here and assisted in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian invaders. The Koreans demonstrated that they are true friends. It was worth seeing, and our delegations have seen for themselves, how they honor the memory of the fallen Soviet soldiers buried on Korean soil. If we take the Kursk Region, for example, the servicemen demonstrated courage and heroism while participating in the special military operation," he said.