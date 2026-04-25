Russian women’s water polo team advances to World Cup Superfinal

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian women’s water polo team secured a commanding victory over Canada in the Division II World Cup semifinal, held in Malta. The match concluded with a decisive 24-6 score in favor of the Russians. They will now face the winners of the China versus Croatia matchup in the final scheduled for Sunday. By advancing, Russia has secured a place in the World Cup Superfinal, set to take place from July 22 to 26 in Sydney, Australia.

This tournament marks the Russian women’s team’s first international competition since the suspension in 2022. Notably, they are the first Russian national team to compete under their flag since the sanctions, as World Aquatics lifted restrictions on April 13, allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate under their national symbols and anthem.

The Malta tournament will conclude on April 26, with the finalists from Division II earning qualification for the World Cup Superfinal.