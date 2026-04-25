France facing ammo shortage, plans to produce more missiles — defense official

PARIS, April 26. /TASS/. France is facing an ammunition shortage and is enlisting industrial companies to accelerate missile production, Chief of Staff of the French Air and Space Force General Jerome Bellanger told the Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

"Supplies, of course, remain a problem," he said in response to a question about the shortage of munitions following the provision of assistance to Persian Gulf countries in neutralizing drones. "We are enlisting industry to accelerate production in order to replenish stocks of expended missiles," the defense official noted.

According to Bellanger, "it is necessary to keep in reserve the ammunition required for the current tasks of the Air and Space Force."