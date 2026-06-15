Israel not obliged to comply with US-Iran agreement — national security minister

TEL AVIV, June 15. /TASS/. Israel is not obliged "in any form" to comply with the provisions of the US-Iran agreement, as it is not subordinate to Washington, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X.

"The [US President Donald] Trump agreement does not bind us. Israel is an independent and sovereign state and is not under Washington’s authority," Ben-Gvir wrote. "We are deeply grateful to President Trump. At the same time, the State of Israel is not a banana republic," he added.

Ben-Gvir noted that Israel "is not a partner in this agreement, which does not take its security into account and does not bind it in any way." "We cannot accept anything less than the complete destruction [of the Lebanese Shiite movement] Hezbollah. We cannot leave the territories that our forces have taken and cleared of terrorist infrastructure," he added.

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during the 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program. From June 15, the US maritime blockade of Iran will end, and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.