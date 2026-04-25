Israelis protest against Netanyahu’s government

TEL AVIV, April 26. /TASS/. Anti-government protests against the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took place on Saturday evening in several cities across Israel, media reported.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, participants in the traditional Saturday protest in Tel Aviv - mostly supporters of left-wing political forces - this time celebrated the victory in Hungary’s parliamentary elections of local opposition leader Peter Magyar over Viktor Orban, who for many years was Netanyahu’s main ally in Europe.

About 250 people marched from the Hungarian embassy to the square in front of the Habima Theater in central Tel Aviv, where the main anti-government rally took place with about 2,000 demonstrators in attendance.

Protests against the Israeli government also took place in several other cities, including Beersheba, Jerusalem, and Haifa. In Jerusalem, the Israeli police press service reported that the protest ended in clashes between demonstrators and police, resulting in the detention of two individuals.