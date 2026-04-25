Russian embassy condemns militant attacks in various parts of Mali

PRETORIA, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Mali has strongly condemned the militant attacks that occurred across various regions of the country on Saturday, expressing its solidarity with the Malian people.

In a statement posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel, the embassy stated, "The Russian embassy in Mali strongly condemns the cowardly attacks carried out by armed terrorist groups in multiple parts of the country on April 25. Such criminal acts are aimed at destabilizing Mali’s security and undermining its stability."

The embassy also highlighted the effective response by the Malian Armed Forces, noting that, thanks to their decisive and coordinated efforts, the attacks were successfully repelled. "We reaffirm our unwavering support for the leadership and people of Mali and stand with them in their pursuit of peace, security, and sustainable socio-economic development," the statement reads. The embassy extended its sincere condolences to the families of those affected by the violence.

On Saturday morning, militant groups launched assaults on military positions in nearly a dozen cities across Mali. According to the Malian Armed Forces’ General Staff, the authorities have regained full control of the situation nationwide, and the militant attacks have been effectively repelled.