Putin thanks North Korean soldiers for their participation in Kursk Region combat

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his gratitude to soldiers from the DPRK who took part in combat operations in the Kursk Region.

"I would like to sincerely thank the valiant Korean soldiers — participants in the combat operations in the Kursk Region — and pay tribute to the fallen heroes," the Russian leader stated in a telegram on the occasion of the opening of the Memorial Complex and the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats in Overseas Military Operations in Pyongyang.

"Fighting shoulder to shoulder with their Russian brothers-in-arms, Korean soldiers and officers demonstrated exceptional courage and genuine selflessness, covering themselves with unfading glory. Their unparalleled feats will forever remain in the hearts of every Russian citizen," the President stressed.

The memorial, which opens today, is intended to perpetuate the memory of the heroism of the Korean People's Army servicemen and the sacrifices made for the sake of a common victory, the head of state noted. Putin expressed confidence that the memorial would become "a visible symbol of the friendship and unity of our peoples."

The Russian leader also expressed deep gratitude to DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and everyone involved in the implementation of this large-scale project in the shortest possible time, timed to the anniversary of the liberation of the Kursk Region from invaders.