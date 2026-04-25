US actions against Iran undermine trust in Washington — president

CAIRO, April 26. /TASS/. The tightening of the US naval blockade is undermining Tehran’s trust in Washington and is hindering the negotiation process, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated.

"The tightening of restrictive measures against Iran is a serious obstacle to the diplomatic process as such actions undermine the atmosphere of trust necessary for it," he told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Iranian president also expressed concern that "the current negotiations could be a smokescreen for a new attack on Iran." In his opinion, the talks can only succeed if the US "builds dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect, rather than threats and pressure."