State Duma Speaker Volodin meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

PYONGYANG, April 26. /TASS/. A meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has been held in Pyongyang.

On April 25, Volodin arrived in North Korea on a working visit. On April 26, by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he will attend the opening ceremony of the memorial complex and Museum of Military Exploits of the Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation, dedicated to the courage of Korean soldiers who participated in the liberation of the Kursk Region from neo-Nazis.

"I convey greetings and best wishes from our President, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and also congratulations on your re-election as Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Volodin said at the meeting.

He noted that "it is a great honor for us to be in Pyongyang these days, to participate in the opening of the Memorial Complex and Museum of the Military Exploits of the Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation." The Russian people will never forget the heroism of the Korean soldiers, the State Duma Speaker added.

"[Let me express these] words of gratitude to you, esteemed Comrade Kim Jong Un, and to the Korean people for their fraternal support in the liberation of Kursk, when Korean soldiers fought shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers and officers, liberating Russian soil from the Ukrainian Nazis. We jointly honor the memory of those heroes who died giving their lives for the freedom of our homeland. This is truly a gesture from a friend," Volodin said.

According to the State Duma Speaker, the relationship that developed between Putin and Kim Jong Un "became the key to building the future, especially during the most difficult times.".