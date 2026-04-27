White House fails to ensure proper security at event where shooting occurred — media

WASHINGTON, April 27. /TASS/. The US administration failed to ensure proper security at Saturday’s high-profile event in Washington where shooting occurred, The Washington Post reports.

"The Trump administration provided a lower level of security for the White House correspondents’ dinner than it has for other gatherings of high-ranking officials, even though the president and many cabinet members were in attendance," the newspaper notes, citing officials familiar with the plan.

The officials pointed out that "the concentration of high-ranking leaders in one ballroom left the nation unusually vulnerable." The event was particularly attended by US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, and a number of cabinet members and senior administration officials.

On Saturday, shooting took place at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner with Trump in attendance. The incident left a Secret Service agent injured. The shooter was captured; he was identified as Cole Thomas Allen, 31.