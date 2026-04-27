Iran cannot be stopped from reviving nuclear program — Russian MP

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Iran, after US and Israeli attempts to destroy its nuclear program, will strive to rebuild and further develop it, and it’s unlikely that anyone will be able to stop this, Alexey Pushkov, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Information Policy Committee, said in an interview with TASS.

"I don’t rule out the possibility that Iran will now strive for nuclear weapons. Since Israel and the US wanted to destroy its nuclear program, it will definitely restore it. And I don’t think anyone will be able to stop it," Pushkov said.

He also noted that, despite years of sanctions pressure, Iran has not only developed missile technology and accumulated significant stockpiles of enriched uranium, but also "created a resilience potential that the American ‘hyperpower’ cannot surpass." "All of this clearly demonstrates Iran’s power potential and its national character, as well as its will to utilize this potential," the parliamentarian noted.

"If Iran overcomes the current crisis, its control over the Strait of Hormuz could become a permanent feature of the region. Tehran will certainly utilize its oil resources. Thanks to all this, Iran could potentially become a major power in the new multipolar world," Pushkov concluded.