Rosatom unconcerned about Hungary’s attempts to revisit economics of Paks-2 project

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Rosatom is completely unconcerned about any attempts by Hungary to once again discuss the economics of the Paks-2 project, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev said, adding that there is no room for emotional reactions here.

"As for Hungary, we are completely unconcerned about any attempts to revisit the economics of the Paks-2 project. For us, there is no room for emotional considerations here. The cost of constructing a nuclear power plant is not a political slogan, but the result of professional calculations, engineering solutions, safety requirements, localization, logistics, and a whole range of mandatory procedures. We are prepared to justify and defend every figure in the estimate in a professional dialogue. If partners rely on rational criteria, we always favor a discussion based on facts, not feelings," he told the sectoral Strana Rosatom (Rosatom Country) newspaper.